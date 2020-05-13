|
|
Catherine T. Brennan, 100, of North Road, Pleasant Mount, passed away peacefully on May 10 at the Forest City Nursing Home. She was born in Pleasant Mount on April 5, 1920, to Thomas Brennan II and Cecelia McGraw Brennan. After graduating from Honesdale Catholic High School, Kitty, as she was known, worked for most of her career at IBM in Endicott, N.Y. Since her retirement in the 1980s, Kitty has made Pleasant Mount her full-time residence, for a number of years shared with her beloved sister, Mary A. Brennan.
Kitty centered her life around two things: faith and family. At St. Katherine Drexel Parish she was the oldest member of the Altar and Rosary Society, participating enthusiastically in the annual pierogi sale, and working on St. Juliana's summer Rock Lake picnic, as well as all of the other activities of the local Catholic life.
Kitty was intimately involved in family life. On her mother's side, the McGraws, especially her dear friend, Eleanor, were a local focus. Kitty's brother, Jim, had six children with his wife Ruth before his early passing, and Aunt Kitty loved each of them and their families as her own. Beyond those, Kitty kept in touch with an extensive network of cousins and relatives.
Kitty loved history, particularly that of her family and her beloved village of Pleasant Mount. She would often share the joys of growing up in the rural simplicity and innocence of her youth. Her founding membership in the Pleasant Mount Historical Society sought to preserve that experience for future generations.
Kitty had a vast cornucopia of friends, ranging from her youth and school years, through her career at IBM, to her local bingo girls and neighbors. Kitty loved her family farm and took joy in riding her lawnmower, pausing to visit with friends driving up the North Road.
Kitty was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Cecelia; as well as her siblings, James L. Brennan, Mary A. Brennan and Brother Paul Brennan, S.J. Additionally, she was predeceased by a great-niece, Caitlin P. McGuire, with whom she was particularly close.
Kitty is survived by two cousins, Robert Henebry, of Suffern, N.Y.; and Mary Jane Mitchell, of Parrish, Fla. In addition, Kitty's passing leaves a huge void in the lives of her nieces and nephews and their families: Maureen Burkavage, of Ludlow, Mass.; James Leo (and Lori) Burkavage (Jessica, Jared, Julia Burkavage), Jerome John (and Debbie) Burkavage, Laurie Anne (and Joseph) LaBelle (Cara, Kate Pagnoni); James L. Brennan, of Honesdale, Pa.; Thomas Brennan (and Corinne L.), of Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.; Sarah (and William) Brazill (Finn William, Cormac Thomas Brazill), Thomas (and Katelee) Brennan (Adaline, Thomas, Jack Brennan); Kayleen (and Jim) Clark, of Carbondale, Pa.; Glen (and Melissa Brown) Clark (Adrianna Brown), Paul Clark, Ruthana Clark (Ashley, Josh Eakle); Anne (and Tom) Koes, of Kingsley, Pa.; Maureen Anne (and Erik) Ortquist (Emmie Cait, Quinn Marie Ortquist); Cecilia E. (and John) Lopatofsky, of Honesdale, Pa.; Brian (and Samantha) Hansen (Robert Hap Hansen), Jeffrey (and Amy) Hansen (William, Walker Hansen).
Kitty's family would like to thank the welcoming staff of Forest City Nursing Home for their kindness and sensitivity during these last years, particularly these last months of Kitty's life.
Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with interment in St. James Cemetery, Pleasant Mount. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to St. Katherine Drexel Parish, 612 Hudson St., Forest City, PA 18421; or St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020