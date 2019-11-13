Home

Catherine "Katie" Veres­pey, 71, of Jessup, died unexpectedly Sunday afternoon at home. Her beloved husband of 39 years, Stephen Veres­pey, died on Oct. 28.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late James and Redha Bly McGinty, she was educated in Olyphant schools and attended Holy Cross Parish in Olyphant.

She is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Veres­pey and fiancé, George Uhlir; three sisters, Rita and husband, Ronald Bernacki; Bettylou Macarski and Frances "Franny" Grecula; four brothers, John Macarski and wife, Linda; Patrick McGinty, Chester and Jessie Macarski; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, Stephen, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Chester Macarski; one daughter, Christine Champlin; and one brother, Jimmy McGinty.

There are no calling hours. The funeral will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019
