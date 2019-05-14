Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine "Cathy" Vonderhey. View Sign Service Information James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc 143 Gravity Road Lake Ariel , PA 18436 (570)-698-5811 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine "Cathy" Vonderhey, Lake Ariel, passed away early Saturday morning in the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit after an illness.



Born in Elmhurst, Ill., in 1960, she was the daughter of Linda Underhill Vonderhey and the late Robert Vonderhey Sr. She was a 1978 graduate of Western Wayne High School and had been employed by Countryside Floral and before her illness at Loveshaw Manufacturing.



Cathy was a warm, loving and kind person who loved to travel and socialize with her many friends. She will be remembered for her warm personality, her laughter and most of all her beautiful smile. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known her.



The family would like to thank the Traditional Home Health and Hospice staff for the dedicated care afforded to Cathy while at home and to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit staff for the exceptional comfort they provided Cathy in her final days.



Also surviving are her daughter, Carissa Kundla Kraszewski and husband, Kyle, of Seattle, Wash.; brothers, Robert Vonderhey Jr. and his wife, Joanie; and Jay Vonderhey, all of Lake Ariel; grandchildren, Connor and Teagan Kraszewski; nephews, Robert Vonderhey III and wife, Laura; Frank and Ryan Vonderhey; a niece, Laura Vonderhey; great-nieces, Emily and Ella Vonderhey; a great-nephew, Jack Vonderhey; and numerous friends.



Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, private at the convenience of the family in Salem Cemetery.





