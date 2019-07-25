|
|
Cathleen M. Strackbein, 71, of Jefferson Twp. died Tuesday evening at Allied Hospice in Scranton after an illness. She was the widow of Donald Strackbein, who died Feb. 24, 1999.
Born May 7, 1948, in Wilkes-Barre, daughter of the late John and Mary Ostopick Zbierski, Cathleen was employed as a registered nurse for Allied Services in Scranton for many years.
Cathleen will be dearly missed by her loving family.
Surviving are her son, William F. Davis Jr. and wife, Kimberly, Jefferson Twp.; grandsons, Gavin and Parker Davis; and a sister, Bernice Rusavage and husband, Thomas, San Antonio, Texas.
She was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Kristin Davis; and her brother, John "Jackie" Zbierski Jr.
Funeral services and committal will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 25, 2019