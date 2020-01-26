|
Cecelia Gursky Koytek, 85, of Duryea, died Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Charles M. Koytek Sr., her husband of 65 years, who died April 3.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Nicholas and Verna Yastremski Gursky, she was a graduate of Scranton High School and was a devoted homemaker throughout her life. Cecelia was a parishioner of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.
Cecelia loved to bake and cook. Family dinners and holiday dinners, especially at Christmas, were her specialty. She and her husband looked forward to and treasured their bus trips over the years. Above all else, she adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family was the center of her life.
Surviving are a son, Stephen Koytek and wife, Donna, of Moosic; daughter-in-law, Christine Koytek of Moosic; five grandchildren, Melissa Albero and husband, Anthony, of Stroudsburg; Stephen Koytek and wife, Stephanie, of Spring Brook Twp.; and Michael Koytek, Charles Koytek III and Tyler Koytek, all of Moosic; five great-grandchildren, Angelica Albero, Anthony James Albero, Javen Koytek, and twins, Tobi and Emmett Koytek; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sons, Robert and Charles Koytek; a grandson, Brian Koytek; and brothers, Victor, Nicholas, Henry and Alfred Gursky.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea.
Family and friends are invited to Cecelia's viewing on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 26, 2020