Cecelia M. Rasimovich, 68, of Scranton, died Saturday at home. Her husband of 51 years is John T. Rasimovich.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Agnes Snarski, she was employed by Genelite and Diversified before retirement. She enjoyed playing cards and puzzles, along with trips to Dunkin' Donuts for coffee. Above all, Cecelia loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.



Also surviving are two sons, John Jr. and wife, Nichol; and James, all of Scranton; daughter, Roxanne Rasimovich Penn and husband, Norman II, Old Forge; seven grandchildren, Dalis and wife, Maggie; Alexis, Norman III, James Jr., Joseph, Miranda and Ella; brother, Walter Snarski; sister, Margaret Tassie and husband, Robert, all of Scranton; and Jamie Rasimovich.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Shea; and a sister, Jean Kozak.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue, Scranton.



Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.

1401 Capouse Ave

Scranton , PA 18509

