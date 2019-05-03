Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecelia Marie Kempter. View Sign Service Information Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc. 800 Newtown-Richboro Road Richboro , PA 18954 (215)-968-8585 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc. 800 Newtown-Richboro Road Richboro , PA 18954 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Bede the Venerable Church 1071 Holland Rd Holland , PA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Bede the Venerable Church 1071 Holland Rd. Holland , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cecelia Marie Kempter, of Richboro, died on Tuesday, April 30, surrounded by her family at Capital Health, Trenton, N.J. She was 77.



Born in Peckville, Pa., Cecelia was the beloved wife of 52 years to Joseph R. Kempter, daughter of the late Walter and Cecelia Henzes Yazinski.



Cecelia was a graduate of Blakely High School, class of 1959. She received her BA degree from Marywood University in 1963 and was awarded her master's degree in education from the University of Scranton in 1967.



Cecelia devoted most of her life and energy to children, not only to her own but teaching elementary education for many years. She started teaching in Binghamton, N.Y., and Blakely Elementary School in Peckville. In the late '60s she started teaching at Morrisville Elementary School and since 1980 has been teaching at St. Bede the Venerable School, now St. Katherine Drexel School in Holland.



Cecelia and her beloved husband and best friend Joe have been parishioners and active volunteers of St. Bede for over 40 years. She was a member of Soroptimist International of Indian Rock, a women's organization that supports many causes in the community. Cecelia was loved by many especially her children, grandchildren and the children she taught. She will be remembered for her gracious smile and warm and loving ways.



In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her dear children and their spouses, Joy Schepis and her husband, Nick; and Joseph Kempter and his wife, Susan; one sister, Lorraine Zelna. She is also survived by two dear grandchildren, Matthew and Katherine Kempter.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewings Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro and on Tuesday morning at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, from 10 a.m. until her funeral Mass at 11. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Newtown.



Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Katherine Drexel School, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966;

