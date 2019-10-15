|
Cecelia Tolerico, 89, of Carbondale, died Monday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Vincent Tolerico.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Charles and Rose Adams Cerra, she was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, class of 1948. Cecelia was a homemaker, and she was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry. She greatly loved her family; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Henry Yeager, Dr. Rajan Mulloth, and the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the exceptional care given to Cecelia.
Also surviving are two daughters, Judy Gretzula, Carbondale; and Marianne Heisler and husband, Luke, Scott Twp.; four grandchildren, Kristy Gretzula and husband, Bill Clauss; Kari Sears and husband, Jeffrey; Janelle Fulton and husband, Peter; Valerie Madensky and husband, Kevin; five great-grandchildren, Ella Sears, Ryan and Ava Clauss, Rowan Fulton and Amelia Madensky; two brothers, Joseph Cerra, Dunmore; and Deanie Cerra, Greenfield Twp.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, including two special nieces, Bonnie Taylor and Judie Brennan.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Mickey Cerra; and a sister, Marie Lapera.
The funeral will be Thursday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Fallbrook Street, Carbondale. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Mausoleum, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or Companions of St. Anthony, 12290 Folly Quarter Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042.
For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 15, 2019