Ceil Theresa Bonczkiewicz, 89, Dalton, died Wednesday morning at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bonczkiewicz, in 1970.



Born in Blakley, the daughter of the late George and Anna Novack Darlak, she was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, and a former member of its Christian Mother's Society. Ceil was educated in Blakely schools and, before retirement, she was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry.



She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed traveling with her family, and she once met Bob Barker at the "Price is Right" while on a trip to California. She loved to play bingo, Yahtzee, work on puzzle books and go to the casinos. She was a wonderful cook, and she liked canning garden vegetables. She relaxed by sitting on her front porch. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Surviving are a daughter, Linda Bonczkiewicz and John Nemeth, Dalton, with whom she resided; a son, Joseph Bonczkiewicz and wife, Nancy, Justus; grandchildren, Jonathan Nemeth; Melanie Nittenger and husband, Gary; Karen Prestys and husband, Michael; and Jessica Warner and husband, Derrick; two great-grandchildren; two sisters-in- law, Viola Darlak and Anna Tedick; and a brother-in-law, Stanley Bonczkiewicz; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Bonczkiewicz; sisters, Blanche Pielewski, Sophie Yausm and Katherine Bochan; and brothers, Michael, John and George Darlak.



The funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City.



Friends may call Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Benton United Methodist Church, 170 Jordan Hollow Road, Dalton, PA 18414.



For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

