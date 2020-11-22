Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Celester Bellon Obituary

Celester Bellon, a resident of the Allied Services William Warren Apartments, died Friday at Allied Hospice Center after an illness.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Celester and Margaret Kearney Bellon, he enjoyed listening to Elvis and loved to spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Nicholas Dodge and the staff of Allied Services for the wonderful care they provided.

Surviving are two sisters, Julia Gillette; and Mary Seymour and husband, Gerald; and a brother, Cornelius Bellon, all of Scranton; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Johanna Ayala and Brenda Telford; a brother, William Bellon; and friend, Richard Morgan.

A private visitation will be held at the convenience of the family at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Interment and graveside committal services at Forest Hills Cemetery will be held at a later date to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please visit the funeral Home website for information or to send an online condolence.


