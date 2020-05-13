|
|
Celia Whengreen, 88, of Greenfield Twp., died Sunday at her residence.
Born in Tomkinsville on May 4, 1932, daughter of the late Cecelia (Bilas) and Michael Whengreen. She was a devoted longtime member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield. She worked at Billings Shoe Factory, Archbald, and the Curtain Factory, Forest City.
She was a caregiver to many, loved her nieces and nephews, and enjoyed baking, quilting, gardening and her cats.
The family would like to thank her many special caregivers, her many doctors, and the nurses and staff at the Dialysis and Allied Services Hospice.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Barrett and Helen Christ; and four brothers, John Nicholas and Walter Whengreen, and Joseph Prestys Sr. and Michael Prestys Sr.
Interment will be private at convenience of the family in St. John's R.O. Cemetery, Mayfield. A memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., Mayfield.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020