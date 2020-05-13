Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home
901 Lackawanna Ave
Mayfield, PA 18433
(570) 876-1420
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. John's R.O. Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Celia Whengreen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celia Whengreen


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celia Whengreen Obituary
Celia Whengreen, 88, of Greenfield Twp., died Sunday at her residence.

Born in Tomkinsville on May 4, 1932, daughter of the late Cecelia (Bilas) and Michael Whengreen. She was a devoted longtime member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield. She worked at Billings Shoe Factory, Archbald, and the Curtain Factory, Forest City.

She was a caregiver to many, loved her nieces and nephews, and enjoyed baking, quilting, gardening and her cats.

The family would like to thank her many special caregivers, her many doctors, and the nurses and staff at the Dialysis and Allied Services Hospice.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Barrett and Helen Christ; and four brothers, John Nicholas and Walter Whengreen, and Joseph Prestys Sr. and Michael Prestys Sr.

Interment will be private at convenience of the family in St. John's R.O. Cemetery, Mayfield. A memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., Mayfield.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -