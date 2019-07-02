Home

Celine (Opinsky) Tiel

Celine (Opinsky) Tiel Obituary
Celine (Opinsky) Tiel, 80, of Lake Ariel and formerly of Honesdale, died Sunday. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Tiel, on Feb. 18.

Born in Scranton on Dec. 22, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Opinsky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at St. Joseph's Church in Rileyville at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Julianna's Cemetery, Rock Lake.

Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, today, 4 to 7 p.m. All attending are asked to use the Fifth Street entrance.
Published in Scranton Times on July 2, 2019
