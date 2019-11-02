Home

Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Home
3 First Street
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-3098
Chance Bumbarger Obituary
Chance Bumbarger, 16 months old, of Scranton, passed away Oct. 29 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in DuBois on June 13, 2018, he was the loving son of Nicole Bumbarger and Joseph Nicholas Trotman III. Chance would sit and stare while watching and listening to the music of Bubble Guppies, Blaze and the Monster Machines and especially PAW Patrol, which would always make him smile and laugh.

Chance is also survived by his sister, Arianna Bumbarger, and his brother, Joan Cruz; his maternal grandmother, Diane Bumbarger; his maternal grandfather, John Bumbarger; and his uncles, Kurtis Bumbarger, Kyle Bumbarger and Scott Crowell.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Winnie Maines; his maternal great-grandfather, Wayne Crowell, his uncle, Bradley Bumbarger; and his cousin, Isaiah Lee Witcher.

The funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., to be conducted by pastor Eric Luczak. Interment will follow in Moscow Cemetery.

A viewing will be held Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To share your fondest memories of Chance, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 2, 2019
