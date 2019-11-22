Home

Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
Charleen McAndrew


1933 - 2019
Charleen McAndrew Obituary
Charleen McAndrew, 86, of Jermyn, died Thursday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. She was the wife of Charles W. McAndrew Sr.; they were married for 61 years.

Charleen was born in Jermyn on Oct. 30, 1933, a daughter of the late William and Bessie (Woolen) Langman.

She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church of Jermyn. A graduate of Jermyn High School, she formerly worked for Bell Telephone and Sterling Pharmacy.

Also surviving are two sons, Charles McAndrew Jr., Jermyn; and Ron McAndrew, Mayfield; a daughter, Cathy McAndrew, Atlantic City, N.J; a sister, Doreen, wife of Stanley Hallowich, Jermyn; two brothers, William Langman and wife, Joan, Jermyn; and Robert Langman and wife, Barbara, Union Dale; a grandson, Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.

A religious service will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with the Rev. Linda Eckerly officiating.

Friends may call Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Interment, private, at the convenience of the family in Jermyn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Jermyn, 520 Washington Ave., Jermyn, PA 18433.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 22, 2019
