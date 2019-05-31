Charlene L. Lotz Homen­chak, 70, Scranton, died Wednesday morning at home. She is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas, and, together, they have celebrated 46 years of marriage.



Born in Scranton, on July 13, 1948, the daughter of the late William and Marion Williams Lotz, in 1966, she graduated from Scranton Technical High School. For over 27 years, she was employed by Burger King Restaurant, Dickson City. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City.



Charlene enjoyed baking and cooking, not only for her family and friends, but for anyone in need. She was a devoted grandmother, mother, wife and friend, especially to her cousin. Her favorite team was the Philadelphia Phillies.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, T.R. Homenchak, Dickson City; a daughter, Dawn Borosky and her husband, Joseph, Throop; two grandchildren, Sean and Kelly Homenchak; a cousin, Sandra Hannick, Scranton.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and James Lotz.



Family and friends are invited to attend Charlene's Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, 1090 Carmalt St., Dickson City, to be celebrated by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, J.C.D. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.



There will be no public calling hours.



Arrangements entrusted to the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.



Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

