Charles A. Myskowski Jr., age 83, resident of Lake Ariel, Pa., passed away peacefully on March 10.
Born on Aug. 21, 1936, in Scranton, Pa., but raised in nearby Dickson City, "Charley" or "Chuck" to those who knew and loved him, was the son of Charles A. and Stella (Seminski) Myskowski, one of three children who included elder sister, Lillian Corrigan, and younger brother, Thomas Myskowski. Charley was preceded in death by his parents, sister; and eldest son, Major Charles W. Myskowski (U.S. Army).
Charley was married for 58 years to Marie Hynak, whom he fell in love with as members of the Rhythm Masters, a popular four-piece orchestra that played weddings and other musical venues throughout Northeast Pa. and New Jersey in the 1950s and 1960s. Charley played the saxophone and clarinet as Marie, "the drummer girl," kept time on drums.
Beyond their shared love of music, Charley and Marie began a family that was the center of their lives through all the years that followed. Together, their family includes five children: son, Charles W.; son, Christopher S. and spouse, Terri, of Kevil, Ky.; daughter, Melanie A. O'Neil and spouse, Gerard, of Lake Wallenpaupack, Pa.; daughter, Jennifer M. Myskowski and spouse, Scott Beatty, of Lake Ariel; and son, Eric S. and spouse, Leah, of Big Lake, Minn. Charley was blessed with 21 grandchildren, Anna (and spouse, Julian), Kate (and spouse, Craig), Isaac (and spouse, Mia), Canaan, William, Jacob, Jedediah, Margaret, Gina, Ivan, Nicolai, Finnegan, Lydia, Marie Hope, Asia Leigh, Sonya, Thomas Jackson, Cyrus, Aerin, Nora and Stella. Charlie is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Opie, Riley, Rueben, Uriah and Shawn.
Following high school, Charley enlisted in the United States Navy and served his beloved nation honorably from 1954-1957 in the Pacific Ocean during the Korean War. Returning home, Charley divided musicianship with the Rhythm Masters and employment as a lineman for the Public Service of New Jersey, while attending Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business. Charley's later work included time as a supervisor at RCA, eventually finding a home at the Beloit-Manhattan Corp., rising through the ranks to become director of human resources and labor negotiations at the company's Clarks Summit location.
After retirement, Charley focused on his burgeoning family, traveling throughout the United States to visit his children and grandchildren before settling in Lake Ariel with Marie. There, Charley joined the parish at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, where he extended his longtime membership in the Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree Knight and served a tenure as Grand Knight. A devout Catholic, Charley celebrated his faith and took solace from it his entire life, extending that love of God to his progeny.
Always committed to the well-being and growth of the communities in which he lived, Charley was elected to the board of directors of the Hideout in Lake Ariel, where he resided for over 20 years until he passed. Charley enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling and playing chess, cribbage or cards with the many friends he cultivated over the years.
A big man with a bigger heart, Charley filled any room he was in with his laughter and booming voice. He loved a good argument, a good game of Scrabble, and good times surrounded by the family that he and Marie prayed for to the Sacred Heart at the start of their long and committed marriage. Their union's strength through adversity was an example to their children and their own growing families. His legacy is a family tree with strong roots and long branches, and his family will miss him and the space he occupied in their hearts.
Friends and loved ones are invited to visit and share memories of Charley on Friday, March 13, at James Wilson Funeral Home at 143 Gravity Road in Lake Ariel, from 4 to 7 p.m.
All are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial for Charley, which will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Lake Ariel. Entombment, St. Mary's Visitation BVM Cemetery.
For directions, to share a memory, or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to make a donation to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or by visiting .
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020