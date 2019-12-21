Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Eichenbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Alan Eichenbaum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Alan Eichenbaum Obituary
Charles Alan Eichenbaum, 75, of Carbondale, died Thursday morning at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton.

Born March 27, 1944, in New Haven, Conn., he was the son of the late Al and Helen Drazen Eichenbaum.

Chuck was a graduate of William A. Wirt High School, Gary, Ind., and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was retired from the United States Postal Service, where he worked as a mail carrier for 25 years.

He is survived by two children, Joshua Eichenbaum and wife, Sandra, of Carbondale; and Adrienne Menden of Portland; one sister, Joan Wetcher of Boca Raton, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Jacob Archer; Matthew, Kristopher and Liam Eichenbaum; Brittany Lawrence, Dawn and Kendra Archer, and Sydney and Victoria Eichenbaum; several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Stuart Eichenbaum.

As per Chuck's request, private services will be held at the family's convenience.

Arrangements were entrusted to Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.

To share condolences and photos with Chuck's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -