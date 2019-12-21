|
|
Charles Alan Eichenbaum, 75, of Carbondale, died Thursday morning at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton.
Born March 27, 1944, in New Haven, Conn., he was the son of the late Al and Helen Drazen Eichenbaum.
Chuck was a graduate of William A. Wirt High School, Gary, Ind., and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was retired from the United States Postal Service, where he worked as a mail carrier for 25 years.
He is survived by two children, Joshua Eichenbaum and wife, Sandra, of Carbondale; and Adrienne Menden of Portland; one sister, Joan Wetcher of Boca Raton, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Jacob Archer; Matthew, Kristopher and Liam Eichenbaum; Brittany Lawrence, Dawn and Kendra Archer, and Sydney and Victoria Eichenbaum; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Stuart Eichenbaum.
As per Chuck's request, private services will be held at the family's convenience.
Arrangements were entrusted to Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.
To share condolences and photos with Chuck's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 21, 2019