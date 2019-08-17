|
|
Charles Alfano, 76, of West Pittston, died Thursday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Pittston on Aug. 14, 1943, he was the son of the late Angelo and Josephine Butera Alfano. He was a graduate of West Pittston High School and Lackawanna Junior College. Charlie ran J&A Manufacturing Company in Scranton for 16 years. He currently served as councilman in West Pittston borough.
He was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren, and enjoyed attending their many activities. His favorite material things were his cars that he always kept meticulous.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Irene Bone Alfano; son, Angelo Alfano and his wife, Holly; daughter, Joanne Hassay and her husband, James; grandchildren, Charlie, Tanner and Madelin, all of West Pittston; aunt, Helen Butera; four brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; friend and Gumba, Mike Fino; his four-legged grandson, Mugsy; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Frances Alfano.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 1 p.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Corpus Christi Parish. Memorial donations may be made to Social Concerns Committee of Corpus Christi Parish.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence, visit Charlie's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 17, 2019