Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home
301 Chestnut St.
Dunmore, PA 18512
570-344-4714
Charles Alfonso (Chuckie) Rizzo

Charles (Chuckie) Alfonso Rizzo, 89, passed away on Feb. 1 at home, Glenmaura Senior Living, Moosic, Pa. Chuckie was a true native and proud of his hometown, Dunmore, Pa.

He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Rizzo Wineglass; James and wife, Judy; Charles; and Anna Rizzo Ranella and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Ashley Rizzo DeLauter and husband, Robert; Dr. Mary Grace Rizzo Fryzel, DMD, and husband, Dr. David Fryzel, MD; Richard Ranella; Charles Rizzo and Raquel Pineda; Dr. Nicholas Rizzo, DMD; Elizabeth (Beth) Ranella Cutler and husband, Jake; and Chelsea Rizzo; brother, Rosario (Ross) Rizzo.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Slack Rizzo; parents, John and Anna Rizzo; and siblings, James, Joseph, Grace, Jerome (Jerry) and Mary.

Following Chuckie's wishes, a private ceremony was held with his immediate family.

Arrangements provided by the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 8, 2020
