Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Koloski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Arthur (Chuck) Koloski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Arthur (Chuck) Koloski Obituary
Charles Arthur (Chuck) Koloski, 75, passed away at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Community Living Center Hospice Care Unit holding the hand of his wife of 56 years, the former Doris Jaffe, and in the company of his children.

Charles was an avid Penn State fan, but his biggest love was family.

In addition to his wife, Doris, he is also survived by his children, Jill Baker and husband, Hal; Steven Koloski and wife, Karine; Hilari Buchanan and husband, Ben; and Brian Koloski; grandchildren, Natan Koloski; Aviva Koloski Menche and husband, Ariel, and their daughter, Eden Menche; Joshua Koloski; Jeremy Koloski; Richard Baker; Charlie Baker; Sarah Baker; Dorian Buchanan; and Jamie Buchanan; as well as siblings, John Koloski and Terry Steele.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Mike and Burt Steele.

The funeral was held privately.

Shiva will be observed at the family home Sunday and Monday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to / NYC, 132 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001; , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; One Life to Live Pet Rescue and Adoption, 1721 Olive St., Scranton, PA 18510.

Arrangements entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc.

To offer an online condolence, please visit www.NEPAFuneralHome.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.