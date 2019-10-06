|
|
Charles Arthur (Chuck) Koloski, 75, passed away at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Community Living Center Hospice Care Unit holding the hand of his wife of 56 years, the former Doris Jaffe, and in the company of his children.
Charles was an avid Penn State fan, but his biggest love was family.
In addition to his wife, Doris, he is also survived by his children, Jill Baker and husband, Hal; Steven Koloski and wife, Karine; Hilari Buchanan and husband, Ben; and Brian Koloski; grandchildren, Natan Koloski; Aviva Koloski Menche and husband, Ariel, and their daughter, Eden Menche; Joshua Koloski; Jeremy Koloski; Richard Baker; Charlie Baker; Sarah Baker; Dorian Buchanan; and Jamie Buchanan; as well as siblings, John Koloski and Terry Steele.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Mike and Burt Steele.
The funeral was held privately.
Shiva will be observed at the family home Sunday and Monday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to / NYC, 132 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001; , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; One Life to Live Pet Rescue and Adoption, 1721 Olive St., Scranton, PA 18510.
Arrangements entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019