Charles B. Sleyo Sr., 95, of Dunmore died Monday evening at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Mancuso Sleyo. The couple had been married for 43 years.
Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late James and Grace Romaniello Sleyo and was a graduate of Dunmore High School. Before retirement, he worked as an HVAC technician at the former Mercy Hospital in Scranton for 20 years.
In his younger years, he enjoyed playing cards, bowling and amateur baseball games. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Washington Redskins. He enjoyed a nice cigar and a glass of wine. He was a "jack of all trades" and a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Sacred Heart Hospice and the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for all of their care and compassion.
Surviving are his companion, Marge Baranowski, Throop; a son, Charles Jr., Dunmore; stepdaughters, Carol Smicherko and husband, Fran, Pittston Twp.; Robin Galli and husband, Frank, Throop; and Joyce Mecca and husband, Dave, Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Charles and Sydney Sleyo, Francis and Jeffrey Smicherko; Frank Galli and wife, Heather; Bob Galli and wife, Jessica; Steven and Melanie Galli; Charlie Rizzo and fiancée, Raquel Anzurez Espinoza; Ashley Delauter and husband, Robert; and Chelsea Rizzo; great-grandchildren, Gemma and Brady Galli; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by sisters; Florance Clarke and Mary Loretti and brothers; Leonard, Canio and Jim.
The funeral will be Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a service at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 28, 2019