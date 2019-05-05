Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Bogdon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Scranton, the son of the late Wasil and Anna Bogdon, he was educated in Scranton Technical High School. He was an Army Air Corps veteran of WWII, serving as an airplane mechanic/gunner on a B-17. Charles received the Good Conduct Medal; the Air Medal with 7 Oak Leaf Clusters; the Distinguished Flying Cross; and the Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon with three Bronze Stars for his service in the Central Pacific, Eastern Mandatues and the Air Offensive on Japan. After leaving the Pacific, Charles re-enlisted and, after more than 20 years, retired from the Air Force. Upon returning to Scranton, he worked for PennDOT as a road and bridge inspector until his retirement.



He is survived by nieces and nephews.



He was also predeceased by four siblings, Julia Bogdon, Ann Boccardo, Helen Woida and Michael Bogdon.



Graveside services will be Monday at 1 p.m. by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Minooka section, with military honors by the United States Air Force and the Dickson City Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements under the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.





