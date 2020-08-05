Home

Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Home
3 First Street
Spring Brook, PA 18444
570-842-3098
Charles E. Dibble Jr. Obituary

Charles E. Dibble Jr., 65, died Monday. He and his wife, Cathy, were residents of Thornhurst Twp., and celebrated 45 years of marriage.

He was born Nov. 2, 1954 in Valley Forge to the late Rhoda Mae "Pat" and Charles Dibble. Chuck was a veteran of the United States Air Force and Pennsylvania National Guard, a retired Teamster, a dedicated volunteer EMT and firefighter, a friend to many and a beloved husband, father, brother, Papa, uncle and cousin.

His favorite hobbies and pastimes included spending time with his grandkids, telling stories, collecting firearms, hunting, reading, gambling, micromanaging, fixing things and driving.

Chuck will be missed and is survived by his wife, Cathy; sister, Jacky Morgan, Pen Argyl; children: Charles III and wife, Candice, Thornhurst Twp.; and Patty McLain and husband, Jason, Spring Brook Twp.; grandchildren, Kaleigh Dibble, Boynton Beach, Florida; Ian McLain and Ty Dibble; cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Susan; and son, Eric, who died exactly 13 years earlier on the same date.

There will be no formal service as per his request and lifelong belief that people should visit in life rather than in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Chuck's tribute fund, which could be found by visiting the funeral home's website: www.strauchfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp.


