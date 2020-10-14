Home

Charles F. Lisko IV

Funeral services have been scheduled for Charles F. "Chuck" Lisko IV of Throop, who died Sept. 24 at his home.

Graveside services and military honors will be conducted Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp.

Friends and family may be received from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, 610 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505, to help others struggling with alcoholism and addiction.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.


