|
|
Charles Francis Stankiewicz, 81, of Olyphant, died Thursday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
His parents were the late John and Anna Bilski Stankiewicz.
A lifelong resident of Olyphant, he attended St. Michael the Archangel School and was a member of Holy Cross Parish, formerly St. Michael the Archangel Church, Olyphant. A devoted Catholic, he attended Mass regularly until he became ill.
Chuck was employed by Atlantic Veal Packing Co., Olyphant, until its closing. Shortly afterward, he started working for Tri County Human Services in Carbondale. This job opened a whole new world for him. He began participating in community events such as bowling and dances, and found a real sense of excitement and love of life through traveling with friends he made at the center. He truly enjoyed the time he was able to spend with his family, especially Sundays at the lake. He had a contagious smile and you would always find him laughing at his nephews' jokes. Chuck also enjoyed the outdoors, walking through Olyphant and neighboring towns, and meeting new people.
He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Michaeline and Michael Brunetti, Dunmore; nieces and nephews, Barbara and Joseph Urciuolo; Richard and Valerie and Vincent and Renee Brunetti; John and Peg, Mark and Kathy and David and Lisa Stankiewicz; 13 great-nieces and great-nephews and seven great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, John and Ann Stankiewicz.
Mass will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, with Monsignor Michael J. Delaney officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Blakely.
Friends may call Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.
Everyone is asked to go directly to the church on Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Parish, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, PA 18447.
For directions or condolences, visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 26, 2020