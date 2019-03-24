Charles G. Rooney of the Green Ridge section of Scranton died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness.
|
Born in Pittsburgh, the son of the late George and Dorothy Massong Rooney, he was educated in Pittsburgh schools. He was employed as a presser and also tended bar at Waldo's Tavern in Scranton.
An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved to go fishing. He was a member of the Tauras Club and the Polish Club.
Surviving are a daughter, Lisa Williams and husband, Phillip, Scranton; granddaughter, Jennifer Smith; sister, Patricia Vietmeier, Pittsburgh; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Dutkevitch.
The funeral will be Wednesday from the Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends and family may pay their respects Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2019