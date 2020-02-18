Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles H. Horton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles H. Horton Obituary
Charles H. Horton, a lifelong resident of Clifford Twp., son of the late William J. Horton and J. Pauline Pru­dish, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Charles is survived by his wife, the former Joan Gibbon; son, William and wife, Hilda Horton; daughters, Paula and husband, Jeff Fearn; and Alane and husband, Bill Smith; granddaughter, Hannah Horton; sister, Jane Strickland; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth M. Dukerich and Johanna E. Flynn.

Charles was a graduate of Harford High School and was a self-employed dairy farmer among other occupations. Upon retirement, Charles enjoyed traveling, mowing lawns and spending time with family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff and doctors of GCMC for their compassionate care during his stay.

Per Charles' request, there will be no public services and he will be interred at Clifford Valley Cemetery at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com­.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -