Charles H. Horton, a lifelong resident of Clifford Twp., son of the late William J. Horton and J. Pauline Prudish, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Charles is survived by his wife, the former Joan Gibbon; son, William and wife, Hilda Horton; daughters, Paula and husband, Jeff Fearn; and Alane and husband, Bill Smith; granddaughter, Hannah Horton; sister, Jane Strickland; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth M. Dukerich and Johanna E. Flynn.
Charles was a graduate of Harford High School and was a self-employed dairy farmer among other occupations. Upon retirement, Charles enjoyed traveling, mowing lawns and spending time with family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff and doctors of GCMC for their compassionate care during his stay.
Per Charles' request, there will be no public services and he will be interred at Clifford Valley Cemetery at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 18, 2020