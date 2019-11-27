|
|
Charles Hepner Davis, Dalton, died Friday evening at Allied Hospice Center in Scranton. His widow is the former Alexis Connell. The couple married on Aug. 29, 1970.
Born in Scranton, son of the late William and Lucille Hepner Davis, he was an insurance agent for Florey Insurance in Clarks Summit. He was a proud United States Army veteran, serving his country during Vietnam. He was a member of the VFW Abington Memorial Post 7069 and the Dalton Lions Club.
Also surviving are two sons, Tyler Davis and his wife, Beth, Bellefonte; and Todd Davis and his wife, Emily, Elizabethtown; a brother, William Davis, Clarks Summit; a sister, Sharon Dueger, Pawleys Island, S.C.; and five grandchildren, McKenzie, McKinley, McKayla, Jacob and Katie Davis.
A memorial service with military honors will be held Friday at 11 a.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 27, 2019