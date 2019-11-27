Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Charles Davis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Hepner Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Hepner Davis Obituary
Charles Hepner Davis, Dalton, died Friday evening at Allied Hospice Center in Scranton. His widow is the former Alexis Connell. The couple married on Aug. 29, 1970.

Born in Scranton, son of the late William and Lucille Hepner Davis, he was an insurance agent for Florey Insurance in Clarks Summit. He was a proud United States Army veteran, serving his country during Vietnam. He was a member of the VFW Abington Memorial Post 7069 and the Dalton Lions Club.

Also surviving are two sons, Tyler Davis and his wife, Beth, Bellefonte; and Todd Davis and his wife, Emily, Elizabethtown; a brother, William Davis, Clarks Summit; a sister, Sharon Dueger, Pawleys Island, S.C.; and five grandchildren, McKenzie, McKinley, McKayla, Jacob and Katie Davis.

A memorial service with military honors will be held Friday at 11 a.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -