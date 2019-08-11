|
|
Charles J. DeSimone, 80, Taylor, formerly of Old Forge, died Thursday afternoon at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Jamison. His loving wife is JoAnn Romey DeSimone. The couple celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on Sept. 26, 2018.
Born in Old Forge, son of the late Joseph and Edith Biondi DeSimone, he was a 1956 graduate of Old Forge High School and a 1962 graduate of Wilkes College. Charlie worked as the assistant director at the Lackawanna County Bureau of Assistance for 38 years. He also served on the board of Catholic Social Services, the Penn State Department of Agriculture and the Lackawanna United Way. In 1999, he was honored as Man of the Year for the Lackawanna County Redevelopment Authority. He was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge. Charlie honorably served in the United States Army and Army Reserve during the Vietnam War.
A captivating storyteller, Charlie graciously held the attention of all in his company. He was simply a courageous, brave and good man.
Also surviving are a daughter, Dr. Renee Sangrigoli and husband, Dr. Rob Sangrigoli, Jamison; a son, Joey DeSimone and significant other, Pamela Goode, Cornelius, N.C.; four grandchildren, Vincent Sangrigoli, Robbie Sangrigoli, Nicholas DeSimone and Ava Joy DeSimone; a sister, Julie Martinelli and husband, Michael, Old Forge; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gene and Rosemary Biscontini, Old Forge; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral with military honors will be held Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment services with rite of committal will follow in the Old Forge Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Charlie's viewing on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019