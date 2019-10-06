|
Charles J. "Chi Chi" Maira, 91, of Old Forge, died Friday in the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center. His wife, to whom he was wed for 60 years, Sarah Azzeroni Maira, preceded him in death on Aug. 11, 2014.
Born in Pittston, son of the late Cathaldo and Rose Saparrito Maira, he was a 1947 graduate of Pittston High School. An employee of the Tobyhanna Army Depot before retirement, Charlie worked in the post engineering department as a carpenter. He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force after having served during the Korean War in the 73rd Air Depot Wing APO 10.
Charlie was a member of the former American Legion Post 513, Old Forge, and the Greater Pittston AMVETS, Post 189. He belonged to the San Cataldo Club in Pittston for numerous years. He was a devoted fan and supporter of Old Forge football throughout the years.
Surviving are a son, Charles Maira Jr. and wife. Maria, of Old Forge; two step-grandchildren, Kerri Bennedum and husband, Andrew; and Jim Fox and wife, Ashley; three step-great-grandchildren, Hunter, Emma and Lily; and nieces and nephews, including Ann Kania and husband, Bob; and Maryann Shumbres and husband, Stephen, all of Old Forge.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Ray and Frank Maira; and sisters, Sarah Marmino, Grace Rizzo and Angie Baldi.
The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment services will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
Family and friends are invited to attend Charlie's viewing Wednesday morning in the church from 9 a.m. until the commencement of Mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services, LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019