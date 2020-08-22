Home

Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
(570) 876-0210
Charles K. Beth, 87, of Jermyn, Pa., passed away on Aug. 20 after a brief illness.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Alvin and Elva Beth, he was raised in Croydon, Pa., with his brother, the late Richard Beth of Virginia.

Charlie, or Rev as he was called by many, was a retired minister of the Primitive Methodist Church. He most recently was minister at Green Ridge Primitive Methodist Church in Scranton, where he retired just three years ago.

He had a passion for woodworking and created many beautiful pieces that he enjoyed making for others. The last pieces he created were for his new great-grandson, which he was able to deliver in person right before his passing.

He also enjoyed reading and watching Westerns, especially John Wayne movies.

He is survived and will sadly be missed by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn, and his children, Lynne of Ephrata, Pa.; and Chuck and his wife, Cindy, of Newton, Kansas.

Also surviving are grandchildren, Matt and his wife, Kris, of Wichita, Kan.; and Justin of Newton, Kan. He also had one great-grandson, Jaxson. He will also be missed by his beloved cat, Jethro.

A memorial service will be held at Green Ridge Primitive Methodist Church, 410 E. Market St., Scranton, Pa., on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Green Ridge Primitive Methodist Church.

Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.


