Charles K. Seamans, 87, of Factoryville, died Tuesday at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton. His wife, the late Louise Leonard Seamans, died April 14, 2013.
Born in Factoryville on Aug. 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Carl and Irene Giles Seamans Sr.
Charlie graduated from Lackawanna Trail School District. He attended Penn State University until he was called to serve in the United States Army as a corporal during the Korean War. When Charlie returned home, he went to Johnson College. While raising his family, Charlie was a self-employed tile contractor.
The family would like to thank the staff at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for their compassion and care.
He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Pencek of Factoryville; brother, Roger Seamans of Factoryville; grandson, Richard Pencek and wife, Cindy, of San Diego, Calif.; granddaughter, Erin Burns and husband, Corey, of Factoryville; great-grandchildren, Corey K. and Téa Burns of Factoryville; several nieces and nephews.
Charlie was also preceded in death by his brothers, Carl Jr., Norman and Richard; and his sister, Sonna Simmons.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment, Evergreen-Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center Resident Welfare Fund, DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002. For online condolences, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020