Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Kosciuk. View Sign Service Information Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc 601 Dundaff St Dickson City , PA 18519 (570)-489-6941 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Kosciuk, 80, of Olyphant, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, surrounded by his whole family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte Bulford Kosciuk.



Born in Moosic, he was the son of the late Edward Charles and Genevieve Grabowski Kosciuk, and was a member of Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Charles was also a member of American Legion Post 327, VFW Post 25, the Polish Society of Scranton and an associate member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was educated in St. Mary's Polish School of Greenwood, Moosic, and Moosic High School. Charles was a United States Army ranger, stationed in Korea, and worked as a carpenter prior to his passing.



Charles was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman, who loved to visit Canada for fishing trips. He would help anyone with anything at any time. Dearly loved his family, he was loved in turn by many who will miss him, especially his private hunting and fishing club.



Also surviving are six children, Charles and wife, Deborah, Olyphant; David and wife, Lorraine, Lake Ariel; Charlene Kosciuk and boyfriend, Timothy, Peckville; Elizabeth Davis and husband, James, Dickson City; James and girlfriend, Tammy, Olyphant; and Dale and wife, Lori, Dickson City. Charles is also survived by nine brothers and sisters, Arthur, Gerard, Alfrieda, Joe, Natalie, Norbert, Lorraine, Dolores and Eleanor; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Charles was also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond.



The funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a funeral Mass at noon at Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Interment will be at Holy Ghost Cemetery, Blakely.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.



For directions, or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.





Charles Kosciuk, 80, of Olyphant, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, surrounded by his whole family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte Bulford Kosciuk.Born in Moosic, he was the son of the late Edward Charles and Genevieve Grabowski Kosciuk, and was a member of Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Charles was also a member of American Legion Post 327, VFW Post 25, the Polish Society of Scranton and an associate member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was educated in St. Mary's Polish School of Greenwood, Moosic, and Moosic High School. Charles was a United States Army ranger, stationed in Korea, and worked as a carpenter prior to his passing.Charles was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman, who loved to visit Canada for fishing trips. He would help anyone with anything at any time. Dearly loved his family, he was loved in turn by many who will miss him, especially his private hunting and fishing club.Also surviving are six children, Charles and wife, Deborah, Olyphant; David and wife, Lorraine, Lake Ariel; Charlene Kosciuk and boyfriend, Timothy, Peckville; Elizabeth Davis and husband, James, Dickson City; James and girlfriend, Tammy, Olyphant; and Dale and wife, Lori, Dickson City. Charles is also survived by nine brothers and sisters, Arthur, Gerard, Alfrieda, Joe, Natalie, Norbert, Lorraine, Dolores and Eleanor; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.Charles was also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond.The funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a funeral Mass at noon at Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Interment will be at Holy Ghost Cemetery, Blakely.Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.For directions, or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.