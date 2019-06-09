Charles Lawlor, the Hideout, Lake Ariel, passed into the arms of his recently deceased wife, Patricia, on Thursday, June 6.



Born in Limerick, Ireland, to William and Molly Callahan Lawlor, Charles was one of 12 children. As a young man, he loved soccer and service. He proudly registered for the British Royal Army and served across North Africa and Europe, where he learned several different languages. At the conclusion of WWII, Charles brought his talents to America.



Charles volunteered and served honorably in the United States Army, and, after the Korean War, he established himself in Manhattan and Queens, N.Y. He played semi-pro soccer in Harlem, and he never let his family forget that soccer was the world's greatest game.



He supported his wife, Patricia, and four daughters, Cathleen, Eileen, Patti and Elizabeth, with a career defined by service. He worked for the NYC Transit Authority, the Long Island Railroad and the NYC Department of Sanitation. He knew every inch of Manhattan and every stop on the subway. He finally retired from Morgan Guarantee and Trust and relocated with his wife to Lake Ariel.



Charles was the baby-whisperer of the family. Cheek to cheek, softly singing, "Danny Boy," he comforted his grandchildren with his strength and beautiful voice. He was also a people-whisperer. Charles regaled family, friends and nearly anyone who would listen with stories from the old country and the new country. Wherever he was, he held court with a Guinness in hand and a story in mind - and we loved it.



Charles was an inspiration to many. He served fellow Hideout neighbors as one who would take those who could not drive to medical appointments and to the hospital. He was honored to serve his community, especially on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, when he would place "a thousand" flags in remembrance of those who served his beloved America; they were his heroes. Recently, he was honored and embraced by veterans, family and friends at the Hideout's Veterans Day celebration. He humbly accepted their tribute.



Charles is survived by his daughter, Cathleen Callen and her husband, James, of Clarks Summit; his daughter, Eileen Herbert, of Clarks Summit; his daughter, Patti Joyce and her husband, Marty, of Edison, N.J.; his daughter, Elizabeth Dantona and her husband, Mike, of Smithtown, N.Y.; his grandchildren, his "bodyguards," Jamie and girlfriend, Andrea; Michael and wife, Camille; Ryan and wife, Courtney; Kevin and wife, Jessica; Daniel and wife, Jennifer; Matthew, Brendan, Sean; Stephanie and husband, Mark; Alicia and husband, Nick; Kayla, Chelsea, Alexa, Jillian; and great-grandchildren, Joshua, Brenna, Molly, Olivia, Liam, Maggie and Charlie.



Friends may call Tuesday, June 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, and Wednesday from 9:45 to 10:30 at St. Mary's Church, 305 St. Mary's Church Road, Lake Ariel.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 at St. Mary's Church on Wednesday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m.



The Lawlor family extends its gratitude to the traditional hospice nurses, especially Mary Carol and Kolton. The family expresses its deep appreciation to Melissa, who lovingly cared for Patricia and Charles, helped the family and became a friend.



Finally, please join the family in a Jameson toast to the master, Charles Lawlor, whose life must be celebrated.





