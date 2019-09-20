|
|
Charles Leo Terrery Sr., 87, of Dunmore died Wednesday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton. Charles and his loving wife, Connie Bocchino Terrery, would have celebrated 61 years of marriage on Oct. 18.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Leo and Mae Mack Terrery, Charles was a graduate of St. Paul's High School and Fordham University School of Pharmacy.
After serving in the United States Army in Germany and Italy from 1954 to 1956, Charles opened and operated Terrery's Pharmacy on the West Side of Scranton.
Charles served as a past president of the Lackawanna County Pharmaceutical Association and practiced pharmacy for more than 50 years before his retirement. He was a past member of Scranton UNICO and a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish.
He was a beloved and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He took pride and joy in attending every activity and sporting event his grandchildren participated in, including football, basketball, baseball, golf, cheer competitions and dance recitals. He enjoyed his morning breakfast with buddies, his afternoon walks and his night out playing cards.
He is survived by three sons, Charles Jr. and wife, Faith (Hoyle), of Dunmore; Bart, of Syracuse, N.Y.; Michael, DMD and wife, Kathy (Foley), of Moosic; a sister, Carolyn Occulto and husband, Angelo, of New Jersey; grandchildren, Jason, Alex, Michael Jr., Nicholas, Elizabeth Mae; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Ann.
His family would like to thank the staff of the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and AseraCare Hospice for their care and compassion.
The funeral will be from SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 208 Smith St., Dunmore, with Mass on Monday, Sept. 23, at 9:30 a.m. Those who will be attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.
Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Friends may call on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 20, 2019