Charles M. Koytek Sr., 89, Duryea, died Wednesday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. Charles and his wife, the former Cecelia Gursky, would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this November.
Born in Duryea, the son of the late Walter and Josephine Ryzner Koytek, he attended Duryea High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Before retirement, he was employed by Levy's Bakery, Duryea; William's Bakery, Scranton; and Grablick's, Pittston. Charles was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, and the Polish Falcons Nest 128, Duryea.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are son, Stephen Koytek and his wife, Donna, Moosic; daughter-in-law, Christine Koytek, Moosic; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sons, Robert and Charles; grandson, Brian; brothers, Frank, John, Stanley and Edward; and sister, Theresa Enkulenko.
The funeral will be held Monday at 9 a.m. from the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea.
A viewing will be held Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2019