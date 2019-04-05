Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles M. Koytek Sr.. View Sign

Charles M. Koytek Sr., 89, Duryea, died Wednesday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. Charles and his wife, the former Cecelia Gursky, would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this November.



Born in Duryea, the son of the late Walter and Josephine Ryzner Koytek, he attended Duryea High School and served in the United States Army during the



Surviving, in addition to his wife, are son, Stephen Koytek and his wife, Donna, Moosic; daughter-in-law, Christine Koytek, Moosic; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his sons, Robert and Charles; grandson, Brian; brothers, Frank, John, Stanley and Edward; and sister, Theresa Enkulenko.



The funeral will be held Monday at 9 a.m. from the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea.



A viewing will be held Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



To leave an online condolence for Charles's family, visit the funeral home website at





Charles M. Koytek Sr., 89, Duryea, died Wednesday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. Charles and his wife, the former Cecelia Gursky, would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this November.Born in Duryea, the son of the late Walter and Josephine Ryzner Koytek, he attended Duryea High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War . Before retirement, he was employed by Levy's Bakery, Duryea; William's Bakery, Scranton; and Grablick's, Pittston. Charles was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, and the Polish Falcons Nest 128, Duryea.Surviving, in addition to his wife, are son, Stephen Koytek and his wife, Donna, Moosic; daughter-in-law, Christine Koytek, Moosic; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by his sons, Robert and Charles; grandson, Brian; brothers, Frank, John, Stanley and Edward; and sister, Theresa Enkulenko.The funeral will be held Monday at 9 a.m. from the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea.A viewing will be held Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.To leave an online condolence for Charles's family, visit the funeral home website at www.piontekfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.

204 Main Street

Duryea , PA 18642

(570) 457-4301 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.