Charles Michael Leo Leonard, Ph.D., physicist, theoretician, educator and spacer, died May 2 in New Bedford, Mass.
Born in Scranton on July 19, 1941, to the late Charles and Raffaela Scioscia Leonard, he received his B.S. from Rochester University and Ph.D. in physics from Boston University. He taught at Boston University and Wentworth Institute of Technology. He was the founder of Spacers Corps.
He was loved by all and inspired people to think and care.
He is survived by daughters, Kecia and Jacquelyn Leonard, and Jessamyn Finneran, his caregiver; sister, Moonyeen Klopfenstein, Wilmington, Del.; brother, Thomas, Boston, Mass.; grandchildren, Samantha, Christopher, Gwendelyn, Paul and Anthony; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by many relatives of the Leonard and Scioscia families.
Arrangements made by Casper Funeral Home, Boston, Mass.
Please share remembrances at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/charles-michael-leo-leonard/3442.
Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2020