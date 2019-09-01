|
Charles P. Marsala Sr., a resident of West Scranton, passed away peacefully Saturday at Allied Services Hospice Center surrounded by his dedicated and loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Lorraine (Rainey) Marsala.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Salvatore and Jennie Colletti Marsala, he was retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot and he served in the United States Army Air Corps. He was the photographer at all family events and enjoyed adventurous journeys.
Charlie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are daughters, Donna Tucker and husband, William, Scranton; and Carol Walsh and husband, Randy, Dallas; sons, Paul Marsala and wife, Maryann; and Charles Marsala and wife, Donna, all of Scranton; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Benjamin, Samuel and Paul Marsala; and sisters, Sarah Gurnari and Frances Kolcharno.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, P.O. Box 1103, Scranton, PA 18501-1103.
Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019