Charles P. Stachel Obituary
Charles P. Stachel, 85, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Lake Ariel and Scranton, Pa., died Nov. 6 at Doctors Hospital, Sarasota, after an illness.

He was born to the late Charles C. and Helen (nee Clark) Stachel. Charlie graduated from Penn State University, the ROTC program, and he was a first lieutenant in the United States Army. He was also a member of American Legion Post 0266 in Sarasota.

Charlie will be deeply missed by his wife of 25 years, Patricia (nee Galavitz); and son, C. Gregory Stachel.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of National Cremation & Burial Society, Sarasota, Fla. A private memorial service will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 17, 2019
