Charles P. Wagner, 75, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at the Carbondale Nursing Center.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Charles P. and Charlotte Davis Wagner, he was a graduate of Blakely High School and SUNY Binghamton, where he received his bachelor's and master's degrees. Before retirement, he spent more than 35 years in education, as a teacher and assistant principal in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Charles greatly enjoyed fishing. He was also an avid reader and accomplished linguist who was able to speak five languages.
Surviving are two nephews, Scott Wagner and wife, Nicole, Milford; and Christopher Wagner, Carbondale; a great-niece and a great-nephew, Olivia and Matthew Wagner; and several cousins, including Bonnie Mican, Greenfield Twp., with whom he was very close.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Terry Wagner and his wife, Linda.
As per his request, private funeral services will be held with interment in Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 22, 2019