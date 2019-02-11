Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Charles R. Bacinelli. View Sign

Dr. Charles R. Bacinelli, 65, of Madison Twp., died Saturday at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. His wife of 44 years is the former Deborah A. Bird.



Born July 11, 1953, in Newark, N.J., he was the son of Winifred "Winnie" (Smith) Bacinelli of Madison Twp. and the late Charles Bacinelli. Dr. Bacinelli was a 1971 graduate of North Pocono High School, and a graduate of Marywood University. He received a master's degree in social work and his Ph.D. in human development and social research, also from Marywood University.



Since 2009 Dr. Bacinelli has been employed by Home Health Care Professionals as manager of social services and development. He has more than 30 years in direct care and management in child welfare, home health care, hospice care, counseling and program development. He was currently serving as president of the Lackawanna County Interagency Council, and was a member of the NEPA Aging Network Alliance's board of directors. He was also instrumental in developing guidelines and programs for the Pennsylvania Statewide Adoption Network Program.



Dr. Bacinelli was a member of the Light of Christ Church in Jefferson Twp. He was an accomplished musician, and was well known for playing guitar and keyboards with the band the "Violent Rutabagas." He was influenced early on by the band XS and was a classic rock devotee, especially influenced by his guitar idol Jimmy Page.



He will be dearly missed by his friends and his loving family.



Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his daughter, Leslie Ann Bacinelli, of Madison Twp.; his grandsons, Colin McGoff and Thomas McGoff; his brother, Gary Bacinelli and his fiancée, Patricia Ward, both of Madison Twp.; two sisters, Cathy Bacinelli, of Madison Twp.; and Deborah L. Bacinelli, of Binghamton, N.Y.; and cousins.



Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, Pa., with the Rev. Patricia Lee-Frey as officiating clergy.



Friends and family may call on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.



Arrangements by Duffy and Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.

