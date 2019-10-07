|
Charles R. Crothamel (Charlie) died peacefully in his sleep at his cottage on Oct. 2. He had just celebrated his 80th birthday. Charlie was the loving husband of Sheila, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Scranton, Pa., he was the son of the late Alan and Marion Crothamel. He was the loving father of Cherie Pisch, Donna Flaherty (Patrick) and Charles Jr.; grandfather of Matthew, Jamie, Ashley, Brian, Charles, III (Robbie) and Kylie; and great-grandfather of Hudson. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Crothamel; his adoring sister, Jean Scopelliti; his brother-in-law and good friend, James Burzon; and four nieces. Charlie deeply loved and was devoted to his family. He will be terribly missed.
Charlie served his country in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1960, receiving the Battle Efficiency Award aboard the antisubmarine warfare support carrier battleship USS Valley Forge. He dedicated many years to the Boy Scouts as a troop leader, which he enjoyed. He also volunteered his time to coach his children and grandchildren.
Friends and relatives are invited to a viewing at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974, on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Military interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery will begin promptly at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Catholic Charities Appeal, c/o Nativity of Our Lord Church at the address above.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 7, 2019