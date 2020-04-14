Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence A Gabriel Funeral Home
2 Hospital Street
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Martines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. Martines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. Martines Obituary
Charles R. Martines, 91, of Scranton, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Born in Carbondale, son of the late Salvatore and Grace Cerra Martines, he operated a shoe repair business in Olyphant for more than 40 years. He enjoyed bowling, golf, music and playing his guitar and keyboard. He was the life of the party.

Survivors include Iva Magee Frankovsky, his companion for 21 years, Scranton; several nephews and nieces.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Race Martines; and siblings: a young child, Michael Martines; Mary Mancuso, Jenny Cotroneo, John Martines, Matt Martines, Michael Martines, Sam Martines and Joseph Martines.

Private services will be held. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -