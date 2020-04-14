|
Charles R. Martines, 91, of Scranton, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Salvatore and Grace Cerra Martines, he operated a shoe repair business in Olyphant for more than 40 years. He enjoyed bowling, golf, music and playing his guitar and keyboard. He was the life of the party.
Survivors include Iva Magee Frankovsky, his companion for 21 years, Scranton; several nephews and nieces.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Race Martines; and siblings: a young child, Michael Martines; Mary Mancuso, Jenny Cotroneo, John Martines, Matt Martines, Michael Martines, Sam Martines and Joseph Martines.
Private services will be held. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020