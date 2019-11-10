|
Charles Scalamonti, 65, of Jessup, died Thursday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a battle with cancer.
Born in Peckville, he was the son of the late Adam and Elizabeth Talnagi Scalamonti. Charlie was a graduate and all-state football player for Valley View High School. He had the honor of receiving the Hookey Reap Award in 1971 and was deemed all-state in 1972; two accomplishments he was very proud of. He attended Temple University and was employed as a pipefitter and a salesman.
He was a favorite uncle to all his nieces and nephews. But most of all, he was known for his wit and sense of humor. Anyone who knew him, loved him.
Surviving are his son, Mark Scalamonti and fianceé, Brenda, Peckville; his daughter, Jessica Falvo and fiancé, Dave, Jessup; his grandchildren, Marky, Bryanna, Brandon, Jadynn and Karin; a sister, Maria Shamon and husband, Rich, Jessup; a brother, John Scalamonti and wife, Diane, Clarks Green; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew and Michael Scalamonti.
There will be a blessing service Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Interment will be private per wishes of the family. Viewing hours will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 10, 2019