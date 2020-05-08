|
|
Charles "Chipper" Spindler of South Scranton died peacefully in his home on Wednesday. His wife of 59 years is the former Angeline Calianno.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late George and Helen McNerney Spindler. He attended Scranton schools and was employed by Stipp Construction and Cadden's Moving and Storage before retirement.
Charles enjoyed fishing, reading and spending time with his grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the home hospice staff at Allied Services for providing wonderful care.
Also surviving are daughters, Linda Hornberger, Nazareth, Donna Paone and husband, John, Old Forge, and Debra Byron and husband, Christopher, Scranton; five grandchildren, Kyle and Evan Garan, Olivia and Charlotte Byron, and Gabriel Hornberger; great-granddaughter, Fallon Garan; brothers, Arthur and wife, Jean, and William; sisters, Diane Ligi and husband, Bernard, and Margurite Spindler; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, George, Robert and Richard; and sister, Irene Gatto.
Due to the current pandemic, graveside services in Fairview Memorial Park will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020