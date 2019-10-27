|
Charles Turissini, 67, of Scott Twp., passed away Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a brief illness.
Born in Peckville, he was the son of the late Charles and Dolores Orue Turissini. He was a 1970 graduate of Lakeland High School and was employed at the Newport News Shipyards as a welder and worked on an oil platform in Texas until he retired. He was of the Catholic faith. His fondest memory was attending the Woodstock Festival in New York in 1969. He loved hunting, fishing and NASCAR racing. His dream of seeing the Philadelphia Eagles win a Super Bowl finally came true.
He is survived by two sons, Zachariah and Nathan, Scott Twp.; a daughter, Tracy Turissini Reed and husband, Stephen, Rockport, Texas; grandchildren, Makenna Turissini, Annie Kay, Matthew and Emmanuel Reed; brothers, Leonard, Scott Twp.; and Alan and wife, Wendy, Virginia; and nieces and a nephew, Christina, Amanda and John Turissini. He was preceded in death by a brother, John.
The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Margotta Funeral Homes. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 27, 2019