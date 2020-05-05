|
Charles W. Gechunis, 68, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, died unexpectedly Sunday at Moses Taylor Hospital. His loving wife is Pamela Francis.
Born in Taylor, son of the late Charles A. and Anita Bartolomei Gechunis, Chuck was a 1969 graduate of Old Forge High School. He also attended vo-tech school, where he studied auto body repair. Chuck then began his working days at Hillcrest Lampshade Co., and later, was employed by Mariotti Building Products, both in Old Forge. He also worked with Fred Tagliaterra, having done remarkable plaster and concrete work. Before his retirement, he was lastly employed by Signature Building Systems, Moosic, as a rail servicer.
He was a lifelong parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.
Chuck loved to spend his time tending to his yard and cutting his grass, about which he was notably meticulous. He was a great enthusiast for building model cars and also enjoyed attending car shows.
For several years, Chuck was a devoted and highly-respected member of the staff at Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC in Old Forge, where he served as a viewing and funeral attendant right up until his passing. His kindness, gentle-nature and willingness to always help will never be forgotten. Above all, his wife and son were the center of his life. Anyone who knew Chuck was aware of how profoundly proud he was of his son Steven, notably of his recent successful business endeavor. Chuck's legacy of goodness and mercy will serve as a blessing.
Also surviving are a son, Steven C. Gechunis, of Old Forge; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private graveside services will be held in the Old Forge Cemetery by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave Chuck's family a message of condolence, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 5, 2020