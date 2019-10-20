|
|
Charles Wesley "Charlie" Barto, 73, of Paupack, died Thursday at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Claudia Marie (Whitosky) Barto.
Born May 10, 1946, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Raymond and Gladys Irene (Conner) Barto. A Vietnam War Army veteran, he was a master carpenter, but also worked as a steel worker and at a quarry.
Charlie was a member of American Legion Post 311 in Hawley. Charlie was always fixing things around the house and enjoyed working in his garden. A gun enthusiast with a crazy sense of humor and big sweet-tooth, he loved his grandchildren and napping with his cats.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Darcie Joyce McCarren, of Greenfield, Tenn.; a son, Edward Charles Barto, of Honesdale; four grandchildren, Danielle Marie Barto, Jazmyne Rose Barto, Charlotte Madeline McCarren and Austin Charles Barto; and two sisters, Nancy Holterman, Washougal, Wash., and Velma Stewart, Woodlawn, Tenn.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Ralph Nelson Barto, Walter Barto and Carol Mae Barto; and daughter-in-law, Ann Phillips.
Calling hours will be today from 3 to 7 p.m. at Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley.
Private cremation will be held at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Memorials may be made to Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Road, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019